Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 815,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.03.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

