Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,164,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.