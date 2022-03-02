Royal Bank of Canada Raises Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $150.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.77.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.