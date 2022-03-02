RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

