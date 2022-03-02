Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RWAY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 11,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $148,584.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman purchased 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 624,451 shares of company stock worth $2,291,184,048.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

