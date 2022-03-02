Rupee (RUP) Trading Up 32.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Rupee has a total market cap of $106,086.44 and $12.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

