Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

R traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 4,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,111. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryder System by 55.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $5,341,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

