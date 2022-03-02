Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Director Sells C$135,000.00 in Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75.

TSE:SBB opened at C$1.48 on Wednesday. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$613.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.47.

Several research firms recently commented on SBB. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

