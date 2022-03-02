Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

SFE opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 71.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

