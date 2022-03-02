Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Saia by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Saia by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

SAIA stock opened at $283.27 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

