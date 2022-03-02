salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.89. 12,492,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,500. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.21. The company has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.54.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,259 shares of company stock worth $41,722,044 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

