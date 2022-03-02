salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $360.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) received a $360.00 target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.34.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, reaching $206.72. 334,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.21. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.