Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $180.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.44 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

