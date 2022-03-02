Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Sells 23,300 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 557,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,856.60.
David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 24th, David Awram sold 65,700 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$591,483.96.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, David Awram sold 20,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00.
Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.91. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.98.
Several research firms have commented on SSL. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
