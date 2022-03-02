Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 534.3% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SANP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 12,638,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,977,289. Santo Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Santo Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santo Mining Corp. engages in the operation of an internet portal for dentists and patients that enables access to dental information. The company was founded on July 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

