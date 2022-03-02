Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 28,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,756. The company has a market cap of $331.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.