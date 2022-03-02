ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $806.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 227.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

