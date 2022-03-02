Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($168.54) to €160.00 ($179.78) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 443,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

