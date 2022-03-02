Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will report $795.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $783.00 million and the highest is $808.70 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries reported sales of $600.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. 14,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after buying an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

