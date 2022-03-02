Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 804.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.