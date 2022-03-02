Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,412 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.47 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,770 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

