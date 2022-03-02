Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after acquiring an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

