Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,326 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after acquiring an additional 836,026 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,334,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,924,000 after buying an additional 175,469 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

DLB opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.