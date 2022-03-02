Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 355.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,794 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,252,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,539,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,525,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,212 shares of company stock worth $290,954. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.