Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,144 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORA stock opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

