Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.36. Science 37 shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65.
Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science 37 (SNCE)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.