Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.36. Science 37 shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Science 37 from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $63,966,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $22,446,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $18,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at $17,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

