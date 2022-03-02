Scott L. Morris Sells 9,000 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AVA stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

