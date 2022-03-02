Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.28 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $147.28 million and $5.36 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00013742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042695 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.84 or 0.06744557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,748.86 or 1.00163855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

