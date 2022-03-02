Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransUnion by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,477 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.92.

NYSE:TRU opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

