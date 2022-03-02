Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 43,263 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Donaldson worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

