Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 263,032 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 263,032 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.24% of Investors Bancorp worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 316.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 114,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,272. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

