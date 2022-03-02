Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 255.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,124,000 after buying an additional 68,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $616.75 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $547.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $642.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.