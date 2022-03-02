Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113,999 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,259,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 279,959 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 93,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

