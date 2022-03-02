Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.12 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $54.90 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

