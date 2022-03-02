Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NYSE SQNS opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,352,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

