Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $30,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,488.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 840,214 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4,861.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 387,885 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1,049.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 290,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

