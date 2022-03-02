Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

SENX stock opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £18.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.62. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

About Serinus Energy (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.