Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
SENX stock opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £18.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.62. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05).
About Serinus Energy (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.