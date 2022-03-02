Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $5 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,895,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,092,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 174,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $57.28. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,745. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89.

