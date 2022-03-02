Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.97. 4,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

