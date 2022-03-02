Short Interest in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) Grows By 568.4%

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 568.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,888. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

