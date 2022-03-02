Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Decreases By 89.0%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 28,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.74.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

