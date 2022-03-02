Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Decreases By 89.0%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CIHKY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 28,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.74.
About China Merchants Bank
