Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Declines By 85.0%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the January 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COOL opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

