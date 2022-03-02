Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Grows By 2,583.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 2,583.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

