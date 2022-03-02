Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 838.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 838.9% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 468,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 68,507 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

