Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 838.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 838.9% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
NASDAQ FTRI opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $15.88.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (Get Rating)
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
