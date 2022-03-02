Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Grows By 416.6%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 416.6% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHYDY. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.50. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

