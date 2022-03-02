Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPL) Grows By 220.0%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PEPL stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.
PepperLime Health Acquisition is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. PepperLime Health Acquisition is based in San Francisco, California.
