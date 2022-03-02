Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Declines By 81.6%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the January 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PSTH remained flat at $$19.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,575. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.