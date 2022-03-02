Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Increases By 1,400.0%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of Pushpay stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Pushpay has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.
About Pushpay (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pushpay (PHPYF)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.