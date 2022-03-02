Short Interest in Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Increases By 1,400.0%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Pushpay stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Pushpay has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

