Short Interest in United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Grows By 4,891.2%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 4,891.2% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

UMLGF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. United Malt Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

About United Malt Group (Get Rating)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.