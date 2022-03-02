Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Grows By 10,163.5%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, a growth of 10,163.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.0 days.
Shares of WNARF opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.
Get Rating)
Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Areas (WNARF)
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.